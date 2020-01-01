Namanda explains the reason behind Tusker FC's KPL form

The winger states players give their best to avoid getting dropped from the first team

FC winger Luke Namanda has admitted stiff competition at the club is pushing the players to give their best during matchdays.

The Brewers are currently at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after bagging a total of 37 points from 17 games played. The former player is optimistic the team will sustain their push for the title owing to the healthy competition within the squad.

"There are no two ways in Tusker, you better give your best or risk falling down the pecking order," Namanda told Goal on Sunday.

"Every player is fighting to get a position in the first 11 and it has increased competition in the team. It has helped us be consistent and get positive results regularly. We are working as a team and continue pushing harder to help each other on the pitch."

The international remains hopeful about the 11-time league champions winning the title this season but states it will not be easy.

"We have to make sure we win our games and avoid relying on other teams; , Kakamega and have shown they are also serious about winning the league and it gives us a challenge which we are determined to win," Namanda concluded.

Tusker will host the Soldiers in their next league assignment.