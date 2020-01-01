Naivas FC knock Kariobangi Sharks U20 out of FKF Shield Cup

The Sharks went down on Saturday to the Division One side in one of the two matches in the domestic Cup

U20 have been kicked out of the Football Kenyan Federation (FKF) preliminary round by Naivas FC after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Camp Toyoyo.

Naivas scored the goals via John Kelweshi who got a brace with David Omond scoring the third goal which sent Naivas to the round of 32. Kelweshi scored the opener in the 15th minute before getting onto the scoresheet in the 28th minute again.

Omondi was to score the final goal of the encounter in the 71st minute. Meanwhile, KSG Ogopa proceeded to the next round after beating Re-Union 2-0 at Stima Grounds in the second match played on Saturday.

Naivas will face Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights on February 15 while KSG Ogopa will have to negotiate past another top-flight side if they have to reach the Round of last 16.

14 matches have been scheduled to take place in various venues and at different times on Sunday.

Sunday Fixtures:

Congo Boys FC vs Tandaza FC (Serani Sports Ground, 3:00 PM)

Equity FC vs Balaji EPZ FC (Ruaraka Grounds, 2: 00 PM)

Jericho Revelation FC vs Nation FC (Camp Toyoyo, 10:00 AM)

Kenpoly FC vs Mwatate United FC (Ruaraka Grounds, 12:00 Noon)

Nairobi Water FC vs Zetech Titans FC (Stima Club, 3:00 PM)

FC Shells vs SS Assad FC (Serani Sports Ground, 1:00 PM)

MMUST FC vs Keroka Technical FC (Approved School, Kakamega, 2:00 PM)

Transfoc FC vs Mara Sugar FC (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale, 2:15 PM)

Zoo Youth FC vs Sindo United FC (Gusii Stadium, 3:15 PM)

Butali Sugar FC vs Flamingo FC (Mumias Complex, 3:00 P,)

Nyabururu Sportif vs Black Diamond FC (Gusii Stadium, 1:00 PM)

Elim FC vs CUSCO FC (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale, 12:00 Noon)

Egerton FC vs Dero FC (Nakuru , 2:00 PM)

Luanda Villa FC vs GDC FC (Maseno Polytechnic Grounds, 2:00 PM)