Nairobi's City Stadium to be renamed Joe Kadenge - Raila Odinga

Nairobi's City Stadium will be renamed after Joe Kadenge in honour of departed football icon, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga revealed.

Odinga, in a statement on his Facebook account, confirmed he has spoken with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the issue of honouring Kadenge by renaming the sports facility in his honour.

Nairobi City Stadium is under the control of the county government and has been out of use in the recent past, as it is set to undergo renovations.

“Joe [Kadenge] was a legend. And that is why I proposed to President Kenyatta on the possibility of renaming City Stadium in his honour. We both have spoken with [Mike] Sonko and has agreed to fast track the process," Odinga said.

Odinga attended a fund-raising function where he, together with President Kenyatta and Sonko, each gave Shs1 million towards offsetting the burial costs of Kadenge.

Meanwhile, there will be requiem mass at Friends International Church in Ngong road on July 17, before Kadenege's body is airlifted to Bukhungu Stadium for public viewing the next day.

On July 19, Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC and the National Super League (NSL) side are expected to face-off at Bukhungu Stadium in honour of Kadenge.

He will be laid to rest on July 20 at his rural home in Vihiga County.

Kadenge died on July 7 after a long battle following a stroke.

During his prime, he played for Maragoli United, Abaluhya Football Club (now AFC Leopards) and the Kenyan national team.