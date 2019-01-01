Nairobi Stima vs Ushuru take center stage as NSL action resume

NSL midweek action set for Wednesday with all 20 teams playing across the country on match-day four

National Super League (NSL) action takes centre stage on Wednesday with a total of 10 matches set to be played in different venues across the country.

The biggest game will be staged at Karuturi, where promotion hopefuls Nairobi Stima and Ushuru will be locking horns. The Nairobi Powermen have won all three their matches while the Taxmen have won two and drawn one.

A win for the hosts will be a big statement for other teams that they mean business this season, while their visitors will get much-needed confidence if they manage to collect maximum points.

Camp Toyoyo will host a triple-header involving Mt. United against Kenya Police, Kibera Black Stars against Administration Police, and Talanta vs Coast Stima.

Kisii's Shabana FC will be at Gusii Stadium against Nakuru based side St. Joseph's Youth.

Full Fixture List:

Mt. Kenya United vs Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo)

Vihiga Bullets vs Modern Coast (Bukhungu Stadium)

Migori Youth Vs Northern Wanderers (Awendo Stadium)

vs Muranga Seal (Mumias Complex)

Talanta vs Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo)

Bidco United vs Nairobi City Stars (Thika Stadium)

Nairobi Stima vs Ushuru (Karuturi Sports Ground)

Kibera Black Stars vs Administration Police (Camp Toyoyo)

Fortune Sacco vs APS Bomet (Kianyaga Stadium)

Shabana vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Gusii Stadium)