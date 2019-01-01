Nairobi Stima set for tough outing against Mount Kenya United

10 matches set to be played across the country in the country's second-tier league

The National Super League (NSL) matchday six takes centre stage this weekend, with all 20 teams set for action.

Leaders Nairobi Stima will be at Camp Toyoyo to entertain their hosts Mt United on Saturday. The Powermen have won four games and drawn one. As a result, they have accumulated a total of 13 points.

Mt. Kenya United have three points less after winning three, drawing once and losing once.

Other promotion hopefuls in Nairobi City Stars have a relatively easier task against formless Northern Wanderers at the same venue. The Kawangware based side is joint top of the table but their inferior goal difference lowers them to second position.

Wanderers are rock bottom of the table, having lost all their five matches and conceded a whopping 19 goals while scoring just six.

Fixtures



1. Migori Youth vs APS Bomet (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm)

2. vs St. Joseph's Youth (Mumias Complex, 2 pm)

3. FC Talanta vs Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm)

4. Bidco United vs Modern Coast (Thika Stadium, 3 pm)

5. Nairobi City Stars vs Northern Wanderers (Camp Toyoyo, noon)

6. Coast Stima vs Muranga Seal (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm)

7. Fortune Sacco vs Ushuru (Kianyaga Stadium, 3 pm)

8. Shabana vs Kibera Black Stars (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm)

9. Mt. Kenya United vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm)

10. Vihiga Bullets vs Administration Police (Bukhungu Stadium, 1 pm)