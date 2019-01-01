Nairobi Stima maintain Kenyan Premier League promotion ambition

As it stands, Wazito, Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima occupy the first three positions on the log

Nairobi Stima defeated Kangemi All-Stars 3-2 in a National Super League game played on Saturday.

Rafael Asudi opened the scoring for the Powermen in the 32nd minute before Denis Owalo doubled the advantage four minutes later. Konan Kouassi halved the scoreline in the 45th minute but Owalo restored the two-goal advantage in the 86th minute.

Mohamed Anaba scored Kangemi United’s second goal in the 90th minute but it was too little too late for his team. In another match played on the same day at Thika Municipal Stadium, hosts Thika United registered a 1-2 loss against visitors Kibera Black Stars.

Wilson Njuguna scored a brace in the 9th and 51st minutes for the Slum Boys, with the Milkmen getting their consolation goal courtesy of Peterson Mwaniki in the 38th minute.

Other Saturday results: Thika United 1-2 Kibera Black Stars, Eldoret Youth 0-2 Police, Nairobi Stima 3-2 Kangemi All-Stars, Shabana 3-1 Fortune Sacco, FC Talanta 1-1 Nairobi City Stars and Administration Police 0-0 Migori Youth.