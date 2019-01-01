Nairobi Stima maintain chase after narrow win against Murang'a Seal

The Nairobi based side downed their hosts in the second-tier league as they push for promotion

Nairobi Stima maintained their chase for promotion after downing Murang'a Seal 1-0 in a National Super League (NSL) match played on Monday.

The hosts came into the match targeting maximum points to catch-up with runaway leaders Nairobi City Stars. The hosts held the Powermen for the entire 90 minutes.

Stima managed to get their winning goal courtesy of former AFC winger Victor Omune in the second minute of added time.

In other results, Coast Stima and Kibera Black Stars battled to a 2-2 draw in another entertaining second-tier fixture.

Onduso Peter opened the scoring for the visitors after just 17 minutes before Kassim Dzai equalized for the Paul Ogai-led team in the 42nd minute.

Hillary Odhiambo scored the second for the Black Stars but the coastal based team equalized once again in the dying minutes through Lucky Kaingu to ensure the spoils are shared by the teams.

At Camp Toyoyo, Talanta FC was held to a 1-1 draw against former Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Mt. United.

Talanta were aiming at getting maximum points to surge upwards in the NSL table, but it was not going to be the case. Anthony Gichu managed to give Talanta the opener but Clement Masikidi struck in favour of the visitors to ensure his side gets a point.

Nairobi City Stars are leading the pack followed by Bidco United and Nairobi Stima respectively.

Full results



Kenya Police 2-1 St. Joseph’s Youth

Modern Coast 1-2 APS Bomet

Northern Wanderers 0-2 Administration Police

Muranga Seal 0-1 Nairobi Stima

Coast Stima 2-2 Kibera Black Stars

Nairobi City Stars 2-1 Fortune Sacco

Bidco United 2-1 Shabana

FC Talanta 1-1 Mt. Kenya United

2-1 Vihiga Bullets

Migori Youth 0-0 Ushuru