Nairobi Stima coach Evans Mafuta insists lessons were learnt from failed KPL promotion race

Nairobi Stima had an impressive National Super League campaign but stumbled on the final promotion hurdle against Posta Rangers

Nairobi Stima head coach Evans Mafuta has hope that his side will be promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next season.

Stima failed to grab the promotion opportunity after they drew 1-1 to Posta in a second leg play-off match held at Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday, having lost the first leg 2-1 in Naivasha on Saturday.

"We have a good side but it will need a little beef up to add to what we have now; an intact and experienced side. We hope to get promotion to the KPL next season for sure," Mafuta told reporters in his post-match interview.

"The team fought and deserved to go on another level but I can only term the results as bad luck. is a Premier League team but our approach from the very beginning was to come for maximum points and earn a bigger margin of goals. It was not to be, unfortunately."

Mafuta added that his team will take home the few lessons learnt in the two matches played against the Mailmen.

"But at the end of the day, this is a game of football and we cannot go against the results. It was a good match for us to gain experience but we have to work harder also. In the first leg, we were a bit down we conceded and scored goals but in this one, you have seen some good football," Mafuta concluded.

In the 2018/19 season, Nairobi Stima only lost two games and finished third in the 20-team competition.