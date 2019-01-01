Nairobi Clubs receive Sh4 Million worth of sponsorship from Esther Passaris

This is the first time that FKF and the office of the Nairobi Woman representatives are partnering to promote sports in county

FKF Nairobi County Branch Leagues received a major financial boost after Nairobi Woman Representative Hon Esther Passaris donated Sh4 million to the lower tier.

Passaris, through the National Government Affirmative Action fund, on Tuesday donated the sponsorship to clubs participating in fourth tier competition.

The sponsorship was in the form of participation fees worth Sh1.6 Million as well as Sports Equipment for selected clubs worth Sh3 Million.

“It came to my attention that a number of clubs could not raise their participation fees, and were in arrears. Through this fund, we are able to help these clubs at the grassroots offset that cost,” Passaris said at the Goal Project.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa, meanwhile, noted that the funding was a shot in the arm while emphasizing the need for bridging the gap between politics and sports.

“This sponsorship will go a long way in offsetting the club’s cost of participation. Now the boys can play football without any worries. We hope that more people from the political leadership can come forward and support football at the grassroots,” he said.