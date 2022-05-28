Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will move above Simba wa Nairobi to fourth spot on the log if they manage to win the fixture at Kasarani Stadium

Gor Mahia will lock horns with Nairobi City Stars in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo are already out of the running for the season’s title as they lie fifth on the 18-team table with 48 points from 30 matches while Simba wa Nairobi, are a place above the former champions with 48 points from 31 matches.

A win for Gor Mahia will help them leap-frog City Stars to the fourth spot on the log.

Game Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, May 29, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nairobi City Stars squad Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge. Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba. Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu. Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

Simba wa Nairobi suffered a 3-2 defeat in their last league assignment after giving away a two-goal lead against KCB and head coach Nicholas Muyoti has called on his players to stay focused.

“We were cruising against KCB at 2-0 but suddenly gave away maximum points after losing concentration in the midfield, I don’t want that to happen again when we face Gor Mahia,” Muyoti told GOAL. “We need to stay focused and playing against Gor Mahia is even more difficult as they are a tough team.

“I have called on my players to be calm, and avoid making mistakes like it was the case against KCB.”

City Stars have confirmed the return of goalkeeper Stephen Njunge and midfield lynchpin, Peter ‘Pinchez’ Opiyo after missing action for the past weeks owing to knee and groin injuries respectively.

Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Osano, Okumu, Mungai, Kennedy Onyango, Wycliffe Otieno, Yidah, Anthony Kimani, Michael Madoya, Kipkirui, Odera, Timothy Otieno.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

Though they have given up on the race for the title, Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier has called on his players to finish the season as high as possible.

“We know we cannot reach the top, but that does not deny my players a chance to play well and make sure they wrap up the season as high as they can,” Spier told GOAL. “We want to move above fifth place and our remaining matches are a must-win.”

K’Ogalo forward Benson Omalla, who was voted the best player of the month for April, will lead the team’s attacks assisted by winger Samuel Onyango while goalkeeper Gad Mathews is a sure bet to start between the sticks.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia:

Mathews, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Lwasa, Macharia, S. Onyango, Omalla.