Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will start life minus head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto when they take on Nairobi City Stars in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.
The Portuguese tactician parted ways with the reigning champions after their 2-1 defeat against Tusker and assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will be in charge of the team in the match set for Ruaraka grounds.
|Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Nairobi City Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge.
|Defenders
|Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba.
|Midfielders
|Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu.
|Forwards
|Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.
Nairobi City Stars will be keen to make it two wins out of two when they face K’Ogalo.
The Simba wa Nairobi will have all their players fit and available for selection with striker Nicholas Kipkirui set to come up against his former employers.
Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, and Tito Okello.
Smarting from losing to Tusker and with coach Pinto leaving, K’Ogalo must win the match if they want to keep alive their hopes of retaining the title.
With the Brewers beating AFC Leopards 2-0 on Friday to stretch their lead at the summit to seven points, Gor will be under pressure to win the game.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Okello, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia lost 2-1 against Tusker in their last league assignment, City Stars registered a 2-0 win against Ulinzi Stars.
During the first round meeting, Gor Mahia beat City Stars 1-0 while in the 2019 season; the two teams drew 2-2 in the first round meeting before Gor secured a 2-1 win in the second round fixture.
Out of seven matches in the history of the league, City Stars are yet to beat Gor, the best they have managed is the 2-2 draw.
Gor are currently lying fourth on the 18-team table with 39 points from 23 matches while City Stars are sixth on 36 points from 24 matches.