Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will return to league action under assistant coach Sammy Omollo when they face the Simba wa Nairobi on Saturday

Gor Mahia will start life minus head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto when they take on Nairobi City Stars in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

The Portuguese tactician parted ways with the reigning champions after their 2-1 defeat against Tusker and assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will be in charge of the team in the match set for Ruaraka grounds.

Game Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, July 17, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nairobi City Stars squad Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge. Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba. Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu. Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

Nairobi City Stars will be keen to make it two wins out of two when they face K’Ogalo.

The Simba wa Nairobi will have all their players fit and available for selection with striker Nicholas Kipkirui set to come up against his former employers.

Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.

Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, and Tito Okello.

Smarting from losing to Tusker and with coach Pinto leaving, K’Ogalo must win the match if they want to keep alive their hopes of retaining the title.

With the Brewers beating AFC Leopards 2-0 on Friday to stretch their lead at the summit to seven points, Gor will be under pressure to win the game.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Okello, Macharia, Miheso.