Nairobi City Stars vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Dennis Mabuka
Last Updated
Tusker.
Ingwe will be keen to seal a double over Simba wa Nairobi when the two sides face off in a top-flight fixture at Ruaraka grounds

After skipping the Mashemeji derby against rivals Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards will return to action in the FKF Premier League when they face Nairobi City Stars on Tuesday.

Ingwe and K’Ogalo didn't play in the derby which was scheduled for Thika Stadium on Saturday as they demanded their grants and prize money from Football Kenya Federation.

Game Nairobi City Stars vs AFC Leopards
Date Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE
Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nairobi City Stars squad
Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge.
Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba.
Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu.
Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

The Simba wa Nairobi will head into the fixture seeking to make it two wins out of two and stand-in coach John Amboko is confident they will get a win.

“We have prepared well and are ready to face AFC Leopards, we know how tough they are but we are prepared to get a win from them,” Amboko told Goal.

Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.

Position AFC Leopards squad
Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe will come into the match after a 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar and coach Patrick Aussems has called on his players to go for a win.

“We missed the derby against Gor Mahia and I can say my players rested enough for this game against Nairobi City Stars, and that is why I am confident we will win the game,” Aussems told Goal.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Match Preview

AFC drew 2-2 against Nzoia Sugar in their last outing while City Stars secured a 1-0 win against table-toppers Tusker.

In the first round meeting, Leopards beat City Stars 1-0 while last season, City Stars won the first meeting 1-0 before the teams settled to a 0-0 draw in the second fixture.

In the 2015 season, Leopards sealed a double over Simba wa Nairobi, winning the first meeting 1-0 before finishing the season with a 1-0 win while in 2014, the teams drew 1-1 in the first meeting but AFC won the second round fixture 2-1.

While AFC dropped to sixth position on the 18-team table after being deducted three points for skipping the derby, City Stars are a place above them with 41 points from 26 matches.