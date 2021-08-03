Nairobi City Stars vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to seal a double over Simba wa Nairobi when the two sides face off in a top-flight fixture at Ruaraka grounds

After skipping the Mashemeji derby against rivals Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards will return to action in the FKF Premier League when they face Nairobi City Stars on Tuesday.

Ingwe and K’Ogalo didn't play in the derby which was scheduled for Thika Stadium on Saturday as they demanded their grants and prize money from Football Kenya Federation.

Game Nairobi City Stars vs AFC Leopards Date Tuesday, August 03, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position Nairobi City Stars squad Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge. Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba. Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu. Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

The Simba wa Nairobi will head into the fixture seeking to make it two wins out of two and stand-in coach John Amboko is confident they will get a win.

“We have prepared well and are ready to face AFC Leopards, we know how tough they are but we are prepared to get a win from them,” Amboko told Goal.

Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.

Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe will come into the match after a 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar and coach Patrick Aussems has called on his players to go for a win.

“We missed the derby against Gor Mahia and I can say my players rested enough for this game against Nairobi City Stars, and that is why I am confident we will win the game,” Aussems told Goal.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.