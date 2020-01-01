Nairobi City Stars reveal transfer plans in readiness for KPL return

The Kawangware-based side have already extended the contracts of players who helped them fight for promotion back to the top-tier

Nairobi City Stars team coordinator Samson Otieno has revealed the club’s transfer plans as they prepare to return to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

City Stars were promoted alongside Bidco United and Otieno has confirmed key players have already extended their contracts after a successful campaign in the National Super League (NSL).

“The core unit that kept Simba wa Nairobi at the top of the NSL for a better part of the season to eventually promote the team is still intact heading to next season,” Otieno told the club’s website.

“This is important as it guarantees us continuity.

“When we started out last season a number of players were on one-year engagements but mid-way through we extended those contracts as the view to the Premier League became crystal clear.

“Just two teenagers – striker Vincent ‘ ’ Otieno and midfielder Elvis Ojiambo started out with long-term deals.

“Part of the early players to extend their contracts were defender Wycliffe Otieno who added another year as well as midfielder Anthony Kimani, long-serving defender Calvin Masawa, defensive midfielder Charles Otieno Oduro and striker Davis Agesa who committed to a further two years.

“Others that followed in staying at City Stars for two more years include offensive midfielder Oliver Maloba, striker Ebrima Sanneh, defenders Salim ‘Shitu’ Abdalla and Edwin Buliba. Goalkeeper Ronny Kagunzi and left-back Wesley Onguso were the latest with each adding a year to their contracts,”

“January arrivals Peter Opiyo and Azizi Okaka have a season to go while keeper Jacob Osano, returning winger John Kamau and striker Ezekiel Odera have two more seasons.”

Otieno revealed a number of other players might extend their contracts after coach Sanjin Alagic signalled a willingness to work with them.

“We have some players whose contracts have since expired but the coach has hinted he’d still want to keep some of them for longer should they agree to,” he stated.

“Noah Abich, Eric Ochieng, Tedian Esilaba, Kevin Okumu, David Gateri and Jimmy Bageya are some of those players. That will give us a much more close-knit unit.”

The coordinator further said they will be looking to sign some players, especially a replacement for Levis Opiyo, who has already signed for .

“Despite having the core intact we are also in the market to fill up some positions such as in goalkeeping after lead custodian [Levis] Opiyo officially left the club and just in case some of the out of contract players chose to head elsewhere,” Otieno explained.

“Had the coronavirus pandemic not struck, City Stars would have concluded its engagement with players for next season as far back as April.”