Nairobi City Stars recall Bageya for Bandari FKF Premier League encounter

The forward is the club’s top scorer against the Dockers and is expected to play a key role as they look for a second win

Nairobi City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic has recalled experienced Jimmy Bageya into his matchday squad.

Bageya has been included in the 18 players to face in their third Football Federation Premier League match on December 11 at Kasarani after missing the previous two games.

The forward is the only new player in the squad that has been named to face the Dockers. The Simba wa Nairobi lost the last game against and Bageya’s inclusion is expected to offer a cutting edge in the striking department.

Bageya and Arthur Museve, who has retired and is now part of the club’s technical bench, are Nairobi City Stars' top scorers against Bandari having scored three goals against the coastal side.

Defender Kennedy Owino has also been included in the 18-man squad although he had fallen ill after the loss to the Bankers as the club confirmed.

Eric Ombija and Wycliffe Otieno are going to miss the Kasarani tie due to injuries. Ombija was injured during a training session ahead of the KCB encounter while Otieno suffered a knock during their 2-0 win over Nozia Sugar at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

Alagic will be Nairobi City Stars' 11th coach to take charge of the club against the Dockers. The other 10 - John Ogolla, Oliver Page, Ken Odhiambo, now at Bandari, Gideon Ochieng, Bai Wada, Jan Koops, Robinson Ndubuisi, Paul Nkata, Gabriel Njoroge, and Richard Pinto - led the Nairobi club in 14 games combined against their coastal rivals.

In the 14 games, draws dominated as they were registered on six occasions while Nairobi City Stars won three games and Bandari picked up victories on five occasions.

The two FKF Premier League sides are meeting for the first time at Kasarani as the previous games were either held at Hope Centre, Nyayo Stadium or at the City Stadium.

Nairobi City Stars’ Herit Mungai Atariza will be facing off with his brother Nicholas Atariza who is expected to be one of Bandari’s defenders on Friday.

Nairobi City Stars' squad to face Bandari:

Steve Njunge, Herit Mungai Atariza, Kenedy Onyango, Salim Abdalla, Azizi Okaka, Elvis Noor Ojiambo, Peter Opiyo, Rodgers Okumu, Calvin Masawa, Ezekiel Odera, Anthony Kimani, Oliver Maloba, Vincent Otieno Okoth, Davis Agesa, Elvis Ochoro Edwin Buliba, Sven Yidah, Timothy Ouma, Jimmy Bageya.