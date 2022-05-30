The club has confirmed the matter – which they said occurred before half-time - has been reported to the police

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Nairobi City Stars have confirmed they lost valuables and cash during Sunday's match against Gor Mahia at Kasarani.

The club's players and members of the coaching staff lost an estimated amount of money close to Ksh100,000.

"Nairobi City Stars wish to confirm that, during a 32nd round FFK Premier League match against Gor Mahia in Kasarani [main arena] on Sunday, May 29, 2022, players and technical bench members lost personal belongings, including cash and mobile phones, from the changing room," the club’s statement read.

"The items were stolen during the first half, and the occurrence was only known when the team returned to their designated room at half-time.

"The shock caused a five-minute delay to the start of the second half and, after the game, it was ascertained that a total of 13 phones were stolen and up to 18 persons lost cash totalling Ksh 94,050, or thereabout.

"At half-time, the team returned to the changing room only to find bags and open wallets strewn on the floor. On checking, most realised they had lost cash and mobile phones. Very few were lucky as one row of bags was untouched."

The Kawangware-based outfit listed the players who lost their phones and cash or both.

"It was a double tragedy for Nicholas Kipkirui, Wycliffe Otieno, Davis Agesa, Jacob Osano, Rowland Makati, assistant coach John Amboko, keeper trainer Zachary Onyango, and trainer Arthur Museve, who lost both phones and cash," it added.

"Goalkeeper Elvis Ochoro, defenders Herit Mungai, Midfielders Sven Yidah, Anthony Kimani, and Mohamed Bajaber lost their phones only.

"Stopper Kenedy Onyango, striker Ezekiel Odera, Mike Madoya, Calvin Masawa, Edwin Buliba, the Noor siblings of Timothy Ouma and Elvis Ojiambo, flyer Rodgers Okuse Okumu, Kevin Chumsy Okumu, and assistant coach Noah Abich lost cash.

"Forward Agesa, on top of losing cash and a phone, also lost a pair of boots."

The club further confirmed the matter was reported to the police and is waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

"The room was locked just before kick-off and unlocked at half-time. Notwithstanding, a back window, fastened before departure from the room, was found open under very unclear circumstances," the statement continued to read.

"The matter was immediately raised with the Kasarani Stadium security team. They will commence investigations with a check on CCTV footage on Monday morning.

"The incident was also reported to the Kasarani Stadium Police station. They promised to get to the bottom of the matter in collaboration with the stadium security team."

Gor Mahia mounted a comeback to register a 3-2 victory against the opponents.