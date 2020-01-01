Nairobi City Stars open seven-point gap in NSL
National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars opened a seven-point gap on top of the table after defeating Kenya Police 2-1 on Saturday.
The former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side had won the first leg 3-2 and were keen on completing a double against the administrative side.
The Simba wa Nairobi custodian committed a foul in the 18-yar area after just seven minutes and the referee awarded Police a penalty. Skipper David Oluoch converted from 12-yards to give the Charles Omondi-led side a lead.
The hosts went into the half-time break on level terms after the Police goalkeeper brought down former AFC Leopards midfielder Peter Opiyo, conceding a penalty in the process. The veteran player dusted himself off before slotting the ball past the custodian.
The winner came from a penalty once again - the visitors handled the ball in the danger zone and Ezekiel Odera scored to ensure his team bags maximum points. The result took City Stars to 58 points, seven more than second-placed Bidco United.
The Thika-based side fell 3-0 at home against St Josephs from Nakuru while Nairobi Stima fell by a solitary goal away to Migori Youth.
At Gusii Stadium, hosts Shaban FC defeated visiting Ushuru FC by a solitary goal scored by Ashiff Obwaka.
City Stars are on top followed by Bidco; Vihiga United are third with 46 points, a point more than Nairobi Stima.
Weekend results
Mt. Kenya United 1-3 Fortune Sacco
Nairobi City Stars 2-1 Kenya Police
FC Talanta 2-1 APS Bomet
Vihiga Bullets 2-0 Kibera Black Stars
Vihiga United 2-0 Administration Police
Bidco United 0-3 St. Joseph’s Youth
Coast Stima 3-0 Modern Coast Rangers
Migori Youth 1-0 Nairobi Stima
Shabana FC 1-0 Ushuru FC