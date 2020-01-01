Nairobi City Stars open 10-point gap in the NSL

The former top-tier side is aiming to seal the top spot in the second division by the end of the season

Nairobi City Stars made a huge stride towards Kenyan Premier League ( ) return after a 1-0 win against Nairobi Stima in the National Super League.

The Nairobi Powermen had come into the match aiming at getting at least a point to get closer to the top three positions. For Simba wa Nairobi, a win was vital to extend their lead at the top of the second-tier table.

It seemed the match was set to end in a goalless draw as the game hit the finals stages. However, with a minute to go, Stars managed to get a corner that was beautifully brought in and Ebrimmah Sanneh was at the right place to score an all-important winner.

The win was Stars' 20th this season in the 26 matches played. Four have ended in draws with the other two remaining matches ending in losses.

The Nairobi side is now on 64 points, 10 more than second-placed Bidco United who were not in action.

, who beat Shabana 3-1, are third on 52 points while Coast Stima are fourth with three points fewer.

Article continues below

Nairobi Stima are fifth with 48 points.

Weekend results

Nairobi City Stars 1-0 Nairobi Stima

Coast Stima 3-1 Administration Police

Murang's Seal 1-0 APs Bomet

Vihiga United 3-1 Shabana

Modern Coast 1-0 Police