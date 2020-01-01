Nairobi City Stars’ Odera recalls ‘meaningless’ goal against Sony Sugar

The strike was the last for the Nairobi club four years ago when they suffered relegation to the National Super League

Nairobi City Stars striker Ezekiel Odera has reminisced on his goal against on November 19, 2016.

The Simba wa Nairobi had been already relegated when they tackled the Sugar Millers at Ruaraka ground and Odera was among the scorers in the match although his effort didn't help his side.

The 2-1 loss to Sony Sugar was Nairobi City Stars' last Premier League game and Odera scored the last goal for them in the top-tier.

“As a player scoring a goal is always special but also scoring a meaningless goal doesn’t add any flavour,” the former AFC Leopards striker told the club’s website.

“We were already relegated to the second-tier and we were just playing for pride.

“It was a formality game. We had already been sent packing from the league and there was nothing much in it other than just completing our fixture for the season.”

The former striker also explained how the relegation affected him and what it took him to consider playing for long thereafter.

“After already being relegated the morale in the team was already low,” he added. “I had already started entertaining the idea of hanging my boots and concentrating on my job.

“I couldn’t take it playing in the lower league. So, losing the last game against Sony was not the best way to do it. But I took everything positively.

“It took the persuasion of my former coach Robert Matano to bring me back to playing again.”

Arthur Museve and John Amboko, who have retired and are now part of the technical bench, also recalled the last events of the Premier League which they were involved in.

“Museve and I certainly played our last Premier League game against Sony Sugar four years back but I am keenly looking forward to a return to that same platform from a different capacity as a coach,” said Amboko.

“We are glad to be back and will want to avoid how it ended in 2016 with a good start,” Museve said on his part.

Nairobi City Stars are expected to play , Zoo FC, , Kakamega and in their first five 2020/21 Premier League matches.