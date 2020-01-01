Nairobi City Stars’ NSL top scorer Agesa ready for KPL return

The striker played a pivotal role as the Kawangware-based side fought and earned promotion back to the top-tier this year

Nairobi City Stars top scorer in the National Super League (NSL) Davis Agesa has stated he is ready for the challenges of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Agesa’s goals played a key part in Nairobi City Stars’ NSL exploits before they were promoted to the top-flight because they were leading when the second-tier was cancelled.

“Yes, I feel I am ready and hungrier for the KPL challenge,” Agesa told the club’s website.

“Well I can say it’s day-to-day progress that I challenge myself to be better than yesterday so hopefully I keep my name more on the score sheets and keep raising City Stars flag high.”

Agesa was the Simba wa Nairobi’s top scorer in the last four seasons in the NSL between 2017 and 2019/20, with 17 goals.

Nairobi City Stars were relegated to the second-tier in 2016 after being part of the KPL in the 12 previous seasons. Agesa scored seven goals in their maiden NSL season and that included the only hat-trick the club registered in 2016.

Agesa bagged the hat-trick against Talanta FC in September at Nairobi's Camp Toyoyo, when they won the tie by a 4-1 margin. The striker had scored his first-ever Nairobi City Stars brace a week earlier against Isibania FC at the same turf.

In the 2018/19 season, he scored three goals after he had left the club for a short stint in Asia. In the last campaign that was cancelled because of the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kenyan striker found the back of the net six times.

The goals make him the striker with the most NSL goals for the Kawangware club ahead of Gambian and former star Ebrima Sanneh.

Sanneh and Ugandan striker Sande Katuma have both scored 15 goals in two seasons in the Super League.

Former and AFC striker Ezekiel Odera and Peter Mwangi Wainaina enjoy the third and fourth spots in the chart with 14 and 10 goals, respectively.

As Nairobi City Stars prepare for a KPL return, Agesa will hope to tap into his experience in the top-tier after featuring for Thika United before they were relegated in 2018.