Nairobi City Stars maintain gap in NSL after win against Shabana

Simba wa Nairobi defeated the Glamour Boys at Gusii Stadium to stay intact on top of the table

Nairobi City Stars maintained their seven-point gap on top of the National Super League following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Shabana FC.

The Glamour Boys had a good game in the first half but they could not capitalize on the chances created. It came back to haunt them on the hour mark when defender Abdalla Salim managed to get what turned out to be the winner.

Simba wa Nairobi are now on 46 points, with Bidco United following in the second position with 36.

In another NSL game, Fortune Sacco defeated Coast Stima 2-1 to move to the ninth position on the table.

The Coastal side started the game on the front foot and took a lead in the 12th minute courtesy of Clinton Ochieng. Teddian Atuto leveled matters with his 24th-minute strike before Babu Kisayi sealed the win in the 41st minute.

Kibera Black Stars faltered at home against Murang'a Seal after falling 2-1 to the visitors. The hosts took the lead after six minutes when Munawar Ammar opened the scoring. However, a brace from Wilson Kamau in the 25th and 62nd minute, handed Murang'a side the points.

The biggest winners were Bidco United who claimed a 5-2 win against Mt United at Camp Toyoyo as St Joseph's and Ushuru settled for a one-all draw.

Sunday's fixture:

Vihiga Bullets vs Talanta

Migori Youth vs

APS Bomet vs Kenya Police

Administration police vs Modern Coast