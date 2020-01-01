Nairobi City Stars' Esilaba cannot wait to partner former AFC Leopards captain Abdalla

The two are expected to play together in the top-tier after they were promoted when FKF moved to cancel all leagues owing to Covid-19

Nairobi City Stars player Tedian Esilaba is eagerly awaiting the moment he will be paired at the centre of defence alongside former AFC defender Salim 'Shitu' Abdalla.

Esilaba joined the National Super League (NSL) champions in January from another NSL club Fortune Sacco and he is hopeful his partnership with Abdalla will be as impervious as possible.

Since moving to the Kawangware-based club, Abdalla has been a key figure alongside Wycliffe Otieno and also helped a great deal in the promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the 2020/21 season.

“It will be a 'Berlin Wall' when the day comes,” Esilaba told the club's website in describing how his defence partnership with Abdalla will be like.

“I am really looking forward to that day. The chemistry between me and Shitu is on another level. We really understand each other.

“Then the qualities we share also says it all; we are both ballplayers on one vs one situations, then we are both scoring defenders,”

“We played together back in the days when I was on trial at AFC Leopards. We partnered in all friendly matches with him which is the case when we play games in mtaa [local games].”

Esilaba has also featured for and Bidco United before in his career.

As Nairobi City Stars were leading in the second-tier before their promotion that came in the wake of the cancellation of all leagues by the Football Federation, they had a good record which Abdalla and Otieon were key contributors.

After 18 games, which represents the season's halfway mark, they had only lost a game and had conceded only 12 goals which was the best joint record alongside Bidco United's.