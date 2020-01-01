Nairobi City Stars defeat Bidco United to open 10-point gap

Simba wa Nairobi extend their lead in the Kenyan second tier with a win against their visitors

Nairobi City Stars opened a 10-point gap at the top of the National Super League (NSL) after defeating their closest challengers Bidco United 2-1.

Simba wa Nairobi have had a good season in the second tier and a win against the Thika-based side was vital for them to continue pushing for promotion. It explains why they started the game at Camp Toyoyo on a high note, attacking with every chance they got.

However, it was the visitors who managed to find the back of the net first. Erick Gichimu was at the end of a fine move after 23 minutes to give the Anthony Akhulia-led side the lead.

The goal upped the tempo of the game but in favour of the home team who were desperate to find an equaliser before the end of the first half. They were rewarded in the 40th minute courtesy of captain Anthony Kimani before veteran Jimmy Bageya scored the winner nine minutes later.

Third-placed Nairobi Stima defeated Ushusru FC 2-0 in another high profile match.

The Nairobi Powermen scored their opener in the fifth minute through Daglous Mokaya after just five minutes. The Taxmen conceded a penalty in the 27th minute and Patrick Mugendi held his nerve to double the advantage.

At Afraha Stadium, St Josephs Youth and Shabana FC settled for a 2-2 draw. Salim Akatha scored a brace for the hosts with Adams Simbili and Ismael Musa scoring a goal each for the Glamour Boys.

Nairobi City Stars are top of the table with 55 points, followed by Bidco on 45 while Nairobi Stima are third, three points further behind.

Weekend results

Ushuru 0-2 Nairobi Stima

Administration Police 0-0 Kibera Black Stars

APS Bomet 1-1 Fortune Sacco

St. Joseph’s Youth 2-2 Shabana

Police 4-0 Mt. Kenya United

Modern Coast 2-0 Vihiga Bullets

Muranga Seal 0-2

Coast Stima 5-0 FC Talanta

Nairobi City Stars 2-1 Bidco United