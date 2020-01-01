Nairobi City Stars continue to shine in NSL as Bidco United maintain chase

Simba wa Nairobi continue with their quest for promotion as they bag vital points away

Nairobi City Stars maintained a seven-point gap in the National Super League (NSL) after defeating by a solitary goal.

The former Kenyan Premier League ( ) side took a deserved lead in the 34th minute when Oliver Maloba slipped in Davis Agesa and the latter made no mistake in the danger zone.

Elvis Ojiambo handled the ball in the danger zone in the 54th minute and the referee awarded Vihiga a penalty. Goalkeeper Levis Opiyo guessed right to pull a stunning save and deny Smith Ouko to ensure it remains 1-0 in his team's favour.

Second-placed Bidco United won by the same margin against FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo. The Thika based side needed a 49th-minute goal from Eric Gichimu to take their points tally to 45 and maintain their promotion dream.

Vihiga Bullets defeated Murang'a Seal 3-0 in another NSL game played last weekend.

The hosts were kept quiet in the first half and had to wait until an hour mark when Dickson Omutamba managed to hit the back of the net. The Seals fought for an equalizer and pushed forward in numbers.

The tactic worked against them as their opponents doubled the advantage in 83rd minute courtesy of Nicholas before Okello Baraza sealed the win with five minutes left on the clock.

Nairobi City Stars lead the standings with 52 points, seven more than second-placed Bidco while Nairobi Stima are third with 39.

Weekend results

Shabana 0-1 Modern Coast

Vihiga Bullets 3-0 Muranga Seal

Migori Youth 2-2 Coast Stima

Vihiga United 0-1 Nairobi City Stars

FC Talanta 0-1 Bidco United

Administration Police 1-3 Ushuru

Nairobi Stima 2-0 APS Bomet

Kibera Black Stars 1-3 St. Joseph’s Youth

Fortune Sacco 1-1 Police