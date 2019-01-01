Nairobi City Stars coach John Amboko banned for the rest of the season

The match against Kenya Police was abandoned with the scores tied at 1-1

Nairobi City Stars head coach John Amboko has been given a 90-day suspension from the touchline by the Football Federation (FKF).

Two of his side's plyers, Austine Ochieng and Ronny Kagunzi, will also serve a suspensions for their violent conduct during their National Super League (NSL) match against Kenya Police played on April 17, 2019, at the Karuturi Grounds.

The length of the suspension means the trio will take no further part in domestic competition this season.

The match had to be abandoned with the score still 1-1 and consequently, the Football Kenya Federation’s Leagues and Competitions Committee has awarded three points to Kenya Police.

“Additionally, Nairobi City Stars FC Head Coach, John Amboko has also been suspended for 90 days for violent conduct against the Centre Referee,” FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee ruled on 24th April 2019.

“That your players namely Ronny Kagunzi, License No. FKF000211 and Austine Ochieng, License No. FKF000890 were found guilty of violent conduct against the Centre Referee and the two have been suspended for 90 days in accordance with FKF Rule 7.7.

“That Nairobi City Stars FC caused the abandonment of the match after they refused to continue with play and in accordance with FKF Rule 3.7 and FKF Rule 3.8, Nairobi City Stars FC have forfeited the match and the match has been awarded to Kenya Police FC on three points, 2-0 score basis. All the yellow cards and red cards recorded during the match shall count."

In 28 games City Stars have managed just four wins, have drawn 11 and lost 13 games.

They travel to Bukhungu on April 27 to play the Green Commandoes in their next NSL match.