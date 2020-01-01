Nairobi City Stars ask for evidence after racial allegations levelled against coach

The Bosnian coach is accused of calling his opponents an offensive word before half-time in the top tier game

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side Nairobi City Stars want to see the evidence after racial allegations were made against their coach Sanjin Alagic following Wednesday's 1-1 draw with .

As initially reported by Goal, the Bosnian allegedly used a racist word after becoming frustrated during the match. The visitors threatened to boycott the game in protest but were convinced otherwise.

"The allegations are grave, to say the least, and as a club, we have launched immediate investigations on the same," the club communicated via their official portal.

"The entire top brass of the club – chair Jonathan Jackson, CEO Patrick Korir and team coordinator Samson Otieno watched the game at very close range and we are aware of the coach's lamentation at refereeing decisions which led him to confront the fourth official time and again.

"In fact, they were at all times close enough to see and hear the engagement of the coach. At one point the chair Jonathan walked up to him asking him to lessen his complaints to the referee which he did for the entirety of the second half.

"We also took note of the exchange of words between some of our players and those from Vihiga United at that very moment."

The 2019/20 National Super League champions have now promised to investigate the matter, vowing to take action if the tactician is found guilty.

"To get us to the bottom of the matter, we have asked for the footage of the recorded game and would urge anyone who was close by to share any videos and audios that can provide evidence on the same," the statement continued.

"Should there be any evidence we will take immediate action as our club policy does not condone any form or kind of racism as we believe in respect and dignity to all.

"By the same token, should no clear evidence be provided, as we expect, we will request a formal retraction and strong apology from those that have made these allegations and will pursue all means necessary to ensure that the names and reputations of all involved are not tarnished by the frivolity of a few.

"The matter is serious and we will treat it with the seriousness that it deserves."

43-year-old Alagic was appointed City Stars coach last year and oversaw their promotion back to the top flight after a four-year absence.

The Sarajevo-born coach, who holds a Uefa Pro License, held the reins for 's U21 team until 2019, having also worked at club sides in his homeland, as well as in Slovakian football, and in the Middle East.

Simba wa Nairobi are now fifth in the FKF Premier League on eight points after five matches, having scored five and conceded two goals.

Vihiga United are 12th, and await their second victory of the season, having lost three of their five matches to date.