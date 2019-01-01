Ugandan Jimmy Kintu appointed Nairobi City Stars coach

National Super League side Nairobi City Stars have hired Ugandan tactician Jimmy Kintu as the new coach.

Kintu takes over from John Omboko who’s future is unclear following the changes that take effect immediately.

“Nairobi City Stars have hired Ugandan tactician Jimmy Kintu with immediate effect taking over the technical aspects of the team for the 2018/19 National Super League season,” the club confirmed the appointment in a statement.



The 31-year-old Ugandan is immensely qualified with a Fufa coach certificate, a Caf level B license, and is also a Fifa Youth coach.

City Stars are 16th in the 20-team competition, having immersed only eight points from 10 matches.