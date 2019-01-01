Naim Sliti: Al-Ettifaq sign Tunisia midfielder from Dijon

The Tunisia international is set for his first challenge outside of France after completing a move to the Middle East

Al-Ettifaq have signed Naim Sliti from French club on a three-year deal with the option of a year extension.

The 27-year-old midfielder played a crucial part in helping Dijon retain their status in the French top-flight with his fine performances last season.

The international scored a brace as the Reds defeated Lens 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged play-off match.

Sliti spent two seasons at the Stade Gaston Gerard after joining from league rivals in 2018.

⚪️ إدارة نادي #الاتفاق تتعاقد مع لاعب وسط منتخب تونس 🇹🇳 نعيم سليتي لتمثيل الفريق الأول بالنادي لمدة 3 مواسم مع خيار التجديد لموسم رابع pic.twitter.com/UjW4TmK2MN — نادي الاتفاق (@Ettifaq) August 11, 2019

He joins compatriots Ahmed Akaichi, Fakhereedine Ben Youssef and Oussama Haddadi in the Dammam-based outfit ahead of the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League campaign, which starts on August 24.

Earlier this summer, Sliti was part of the Tunisia squad that finished fourth at the 2019 after bowing to in the third-place match.