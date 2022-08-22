Nagelsmann: Why Mazraoui played just 31 Bundesliga minutes for Bayern Munich

The Morocco international has struggled for game-time in the German top-tier despite his impressive form for Ajax last season

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has hinted defender Noussair Mazraoui has not adapted to the team's style of play yet.

The Morocco international is one of the new faces at the club after his eye-catching displays at Ajax. On Sunday, he replaced Benjamin Pavard as the Bavarians defeated Bochum 7-0 in the Bundesliga at Vonovia Ruhrstadion Stadium.

His cameo in the 67th minute meant the North African has played just 31 Bundesliga minutes for the defending champions.

"Ryan [Gravenberch] or Nous need time. That is normal and I give them the time they need," Nagelsmann answered when asked why the players have not been getting playing time regularly.

"The first responsibility is mine to give them the time they need to be at 100 percent."

Meanwhile, the tactician was impressed with the way his team played last weekend and registered a massive win at Bochum.

Sadio Mane - who joined the team from Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, scored a brace, with Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Cristian Gamboa and Serge Gnabry also on the score sheet.

"We are very happy. We don't set ourselves any limits. From a performance perspective, it was important that we brought the consistency we had against Wolfsburg to the game," the 35-year-old said.

"I said before the game that the first 30 minutes are crucial. [On Sunday] we scored early to take the lead. We had a very good flow..., in the second half too. I said it after the first two games: the energy that is in the team, the vibe. Everyone gives everything."

The Bavarians are on maximum points from three matches and have scored 15 goals and conceded just one.

Their next assignment will be against Borussia Monchengladbach who are second on the table with seven points.