Nafuzi credits Terengganu players' hardwork after win over Selangor

Terengganu recorded their first Super League win in almost a month, after defeating Selangor 1-0 at home on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

FC recorded their first Super League win in almost a month, when they edged 1-0 at home in their matchday 15 encounter on Friday.

The only goal of the match was scored in injury time, when midfielder Sarkunan Krishnansamy deflected a cross into the back of his own net.

Terengganu vs Selangor match highlights

Although Turtles' caretaker head coach Nafuzi Zain admitted that he had to make line-up and formation changes in the match, he credited his men for producing the win.

"I don't care that it was only a slim win thanks to an own goal; the three points were all that mattered.

"I had to make a few changes, but more importantly I wanted the players to play with more confidence and discipline. They played a little too cautiously in terms of their passing and movement in the first half.

"But in the end it was mostly due to the team. What I did was only 10 per cent of everything, while the rest was my players' effort, hardwork and desire to win," noted the former Terengganu player.

