Nafuzi proud of Terengganu's never-say-die attitude

Terengganu FC caretaker head coach Nafuzi Naim is proud of his charges' spirited performance in their draw against Melaka United.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In the week 16 encounter that was held at the Hang Jebat Stadium, the hosts went two up through goals by Davy Angan (17') and Luka Milunovic (30'), but Sanjar Shaakhmedov pulled one back in the 41st minute. Angan restored the Mousedeers' two-goal lead just three minutes into the second half, but Shaakhmedov and the visitors never gave up. The Uzbekistani struck twice in the 72nd and 82nd minutes for his hat-trick and to allow the Turtles to come away with a point, which could have been three had Lee Tuck managed to convert the penalty they were awarded at the hour mark.

"Credit to my players, they were behind for much of the match, but they never gave up to level the score. I'm proud of their fighting spirit.

"Melaka are a good side with quality players, [but] tonight we've spotted their weaknesses. We scored three and even missed a penalty, and it's the best performance by the boys. I'm certainly satisfied," said Nafuzi in the post-match press conference.

