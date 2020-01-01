Nachula: Zambia star fires Chile warning with Zaragoza's winning goal

Ahead of her return to the national team, the Copper Queens star provided the late winner in Sunday's game at Collerense

Racheal Nachula scored her second goal in the 2020-21 season as Zaragoza romped to a 3-2 comeback victory against Collenrense on Sunday.

The Zambia international played a crucial role in helping the Copper Queens qualify for Olympic Games for the first time in March, and has been called up for an international friendly against .

On the heels of a 1-0 win at home over II at Enrique Porta Stadium, Nacho Bracero's side made a false start as Pili Espadas gave the hosts a shock lead in the seventh minute.

In the 22nd minute, Rocio Garcia netted a second for Collerense as the visitors went into the half-time break two goals down.

After the break, Nachula raced from the left wing into the hosts' box before setting up Annelie Leitner to pull one back with a sublime finish in the 58th minute for Zaragoza.

The visitors continued their fightback as Cara Curtin levelled matters in the 78th minute before Nachula grabbed the crucial winner nine minutes from full-time to complete the comeback for Zaragoza.

Nachula, who featured from the start to the finish, has now scored two goals in four matches for Zaragoza this season.

Besides Nachula, compatriot Hellen Mubanga was an unused substitute, while 's Peace Efih and 's Hanane Ait El Haj played their part in Zaragoza's triumph.

The result marks Zaragoza's first win of the season and sees them move to fourth position with eight points from four matches.

In their next fixture, Zaragoza will play host to Seagull with the hope of extending their unbeaten run on November 29.

After missing the country’s outing at 2020 along with Mubanga, Nachula's strike comes as a boost for Zambia ahead of their two-legged international friendly against La Roja next week.