Nachula at the double as Zaragoza thrash Parquesol

The Zambian forward found the target twice for Nacho Bracero's side as her efforts inspired her team to an away win

Rachel Nachula scored a brace as Zaragoza defeated Parquesol 4-0 in a Spanish Reto Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

Zambia's Nachula has been in fantastic form since joining from Zambian side Green Buffaloes last September and was handed her 12th start of the season, against the hosts, where she shone.

Despite missing out on the promotion places, Zaragoza were seeking to preserve their Reto Iberdrola status in the relegation playoff, following a 1-0 defeat at Pozuelo Alarcon in their last time out.

Zaragoza made a bright start to the contest although they did not find a breakthrough until the 30th minute when the Zambia international netted from the right-wing, with a superb long-range effort.

Despite the dominance, the visitors could not add another until Nachula intercepted the ball in the hosts' area before firing past goalkeeper Martina Anselmo two minutes after the restart.

Nacho Bracero's side extended their lead when Cara Curtin netted from a goalmouth scramble for the third in the 64th minute.

To compound the hosts' woes, Curtin was brought down inside the area to gift the visitors a penalty and Teresa Dominguez converted from the spot to wrap the victory four minutes from time.

Nachula was in action from the start to finish for Zaragoza, securing her fifth and sixth goal in her 12th appearance of the season.

The result means Zaragoza are third on the Reto Iberdrola North relegation playoff table, with three points from two games, while Parquesol are eighth with just one point from three matches.

Nachula will be aiming to add more goals to her goal this season when Zaragoza battle Kholosa Biyana's Sporting Gijon on April 10.