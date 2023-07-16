Naby Keita injury curse continues! Ex-Liverpool star picks up knock in warm up before Werder Bremen friendly just days after vowing 'to play every week'

Ex-Liverpool star Naby Keita has suffered yet another injury just days after promising to "play every week" for his new club Werder Bremen.

Naby Keita suffers another injury

Left Liverpool this summer

Promised to play 'every week' for Werder Bremen

WHAT HAPPENED? Keita's injury-hit spell at Liverpool came to an end last month when his contract at Anfield expired. The midfielder made a surprise return to the Bundesliga by joining Werder Bremen, but had to pull out of his would-be debut with a knock.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keita was named in the starting XI for Bremen's pre-season friendly against VfB Oldenburg on Sunday, but was replaced minutes before kick-off after picking up a "slight knock" in the warm-up.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of his planned debut, Keita said: "I think having only one game a week will help me. The workload isn't as high here as in England. Hopefully I can play to my best every week and help us be successful."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Werder Bremen

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KEITA? Keita just can't seem to catch a break. Over five years at Anfield the 28-year-old missed 95 matches through injury, and a change of scenery doesn't appear to have helped.