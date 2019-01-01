Naby Keita a huge doubt for Guinea’s final Afcon 2019 group game

The Liverpool midfielder suffered a fresh injury blow during the Syli Nationale’s defeat to Nigeria on Wednesday

Naby Keita could miss Guinea’s final (Afcon) group match against Burundi on Sunday.

The box-to-box midfielder didn't participate in training on Friday. During his team's 1-0 loss to on Wednesday, Keita endured many tough tackles from Gernot Rohr's men and had to be replaced by Lass Bangoura in the 70th minute.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old underwent several medical examinations that revealed pains in his shin and thigh region. He subsequently missed Friday’s training ahead of their trip to Cairo for treatment in the team’s hotel.

The Guinean Football Federation revealed that Keita's condition is "nothing serious" but he remains "very uncertain" for their last Group B match against Burundi at the Al-Salam Stadium on Sunday.

Prior to the commencement of Afcon, Keita had to patiently wait for his return from an abductor injury suffered during a Uefa semi-final clash against on May 1.

Guinea currently sit third in the Group B table after two games with a point, they need to grab maximum points against the Swallows to boost their chances of making the Round of 16.