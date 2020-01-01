Nabwire: Nkana star Otieno explains why he liked AFC Leopards player

The former Ingwe skipper reveals why he liked playing alongside the lanky midfielder

midfielder Duncan Otieno has revealed he enjoyed playing alongside Marvin Nabwire in his final Kenyan Premier League ( ) season with AFC .

The 26-year-old joined Zambia outfit Nkana FC, where he has established himself as a key member.

While he states the 13-time league champions had many talented players while he was there, the lanky midfielder has made it clear why Nabwire stands out as the best.

"At Leopards, we had Whyvonne Isuza, Dennis Sikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Ezekiel Odera among others," Otieno told Goal on Friday.

"However, Nabwire was exceptional; I had an opportunity of playing with him for just one season but he caught my attention.

"He was so disciplined on and off the field and willing to learn from the technical bench as well as the senior players in the team.

"On the pitch and in training, he remained hardworking and made it easier playing with him."

Nabwire joined Ingwe from highschool two years ago and has gone on to be one of the best midfielders in the team. However, he has struggled with a knee injury which has limited his growth as a player.

Just a few weeks ago, he was in the sidelines nursing a knock and the KPL break has given him more time to heal.