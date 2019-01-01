NA Hussein Dey turns down training ground ahead of Caf match against Gor Mahia

A win for the Kenyan champions will take their tally of points in Group D to six meaning that they will move top of the table

Hussein Dey refused to train on Friday as they cited mistreatment from the hosts.

Goal can reveal that the Algerian side refused to use the Utalii grounds, that was preserved for them ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup match against at the Kasarani Stadium.

“They started complaining from the day they touched down in . They turned down a bus offered to pick them from the airport and also refused to use Utalii grounds for training,” a source told Goal on Saturday.

Hussein Dey are now scheduled to train at the Kasarani on Saturday. “The only option now is to train at the match venue which is a mandatory from Caf.”

But a top Hussein Dey official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed the hosts for the problems they have faced.

“We have not been treated well and it is sad that they forget they we will host them in . I don’t want to say that we will revenge but what we have gone through is an acceptable.”

K'Ogalo will be under pressure to get a win after losing 2-1 to Petro Atletico of Angola in their second Group D match. Hussein Dey, on the other hand, picked their fourth point in a 1-1 draw against that left them at top.