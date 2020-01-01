'My time at AFC Leopards was up' - Isuza

The creative midfielder states his exit from Ingwe will allow other players to step up and help the team

New Wazito FC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza claims it was time for him to leave AFC .

The player was signed by Ingwe in January 2017 from and went on to play for the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions for three years, helping them to win the in the same year.

However, the international opted to jump ship and join the ambitious Wazito FC side, reuniting with coach Stewart Hall.

"My time at Ingwe was up and I just had to leave in search of a new challenge," Isuza told Goal on Tuesday.

"There are players who yearn for an opportunity to show what they can do for the team. My exit has given them an opportunity to do that, if I could have stayed, they could not get a chance to play. This is the right time for them to help the team continue doing better."

The player has also commented on his relationship with coach Hall and believes he will contribute to the growth of his new team.

"Hall was the one who signed me for Ingwe and I know his style of play, he is a good coach and I am happy to have a chance of working with him again. Our relationship is purely professional," Isuza continued.

"I have an opportunity to work with talented players at Wazito FC, mine is to try and integrate with them with the hope of helping the team get a positive result in the league."

Wazito have managed to collect just 11 points from their 15 KPL games.