'My relationship with former Ghana coach Appiah still broken' - Gyan

The Ghanaian forward fell out with the ex-national team handler after stripping him of the captaincy

Asamoah Gyan has asserted his relationship with former coach Kwesi Appiah is still broken from the fall out both men had prior to the 2019 .

Before the tournament kicked off in , Appiah had announced Andre Ayew as his new captain much to the dismay of Gyan.

This led to the leading Black Stars scorer of all time to call it quits with the national team, only to be convinced by the nation's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, to rescind his decision.

"Honestly I think the relationship is a bit broken because of what happened,” Gyan told TV3 Ghana.

"I don’t know whether it is his conscience or it is my conscience but the relationship [gap] between me and him is a bit wide because I haven’t spoken to him in a while which is a bit strange."

Gyan, however, did reiterate he is willing to talk to Appiah if they cross paths.

"Normally we do talk, but we haven’t spoken in a while, but its cool," the 34-year old continued.

"Any time I see him we will have our normal chat and our normal jokes and everything."

Appiah first took charge of the Black Stars in April 2012, replacing Goran Stevanovic after the country failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final in Gabon.

Gyan had a hand in an impressive 22 goals (15 goals, seven assists) in 25 outings in Appiah's first stint, including strikes against and at the 2014 World Cup in .

Appiah was sacked in September 2014 but returned three years later ahead of qualification for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Afcon.

Both were disastrous with Ghana failing to qualify for the former, while they lost via penalties to in the Round of 16 in the latter.

Gyan only earned six caps in Appiah's second stint due to injuries and loss of form and managed to find the back of the net just two times.