My players had forgotten how to win - Mathare United's Ouna after AFC Leopards clash

Mathare United head coach Frank Ouna has welcomed the win against AFC Leopards in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Wednesday stating his players had forgotten how to win.

Eugene Wethuli scored the only goal of the meeting, at the Ruaraka Grounds, which could end up being a hammer blow to Ingwe's dream of lifting the league. As Leopards rue the missed opportunity, Mathare United will welcome the three points given they are undergoing difficulties this season.

It was the first win for the 2008 champions since February 8 when they defeated Nzoia Sugar by a similar margin. The win was also sweet revenge over Ingwe who had won the initial meeting by a solitary goal as well.

What did the Slum Boys' tactician say after the victory?

"I was told that it is 135 days since Mathare's last win," Ouna, who replaced Salim Ali at the club, told Goal.

"It is a big win as you can imagine. I think my players had forgotten how to win matches. It is a massive win for us.

"We have been playing well, we have been creating chances but we have not been taking them. Again, we have been making school-boy mistakes in the defense. The last two matches we lost courtesy of basic football errors.

"Against Leopards, we limited our mistakes and took the chance we created and won the game."

What did the Leopards coach say after the loss?

"Football is a matter of efficiency; they got one opportunity and they scored while we had many especially in the second half but we were not able to score," Patrick Aussems said.

"Their goalkeeper also had a very good game but it is football. You [either] win, draw or lose, unfortunately, we lost. It is not the result we needed.

"As you saw in the game, fatigue is also creeping in; it is a disappointment because we lost against a team placed at the bottom of the table. I told my players before the game that it will not be easy because this team has had tight games, and today they capitalised on the one opportunity they got.

"Congrats to them."

Ingwe are now fourth on the table with 37 points while Mathare remain bottom with 11.