'My place is here' – Nancy accidentally wish fans happy New Year with cemetery coordinates

The French Ligue 2 side mistakenly sent their fans a chilling welcome to 2020, boding less than positively for the club's future

Ligue 2 side AS Nancy have left supporters confused and possibly fearing for their lives after attempting to post their best wishes for the New Year.

The club sent a card to fans online with a map of the town and a set of co-ordinates.

The co-ordinates were supposed to lead to the club’s stadium, the 20,000-capacity Stade Marcel-Picot.

Instead, they led to the town cemetery – with the unintentionally chilling message above reading: “My place is here”.

The card was published on the club’s website, and sent to supporters.

Once the error became apparent, Nancy were quick to issue an apology.

A statement on the club’s Twitter page read: “ASNL wishes to reassure its subscribers and partners.

“The greeting card published on Tuesday evening was an electronic mock-up. When it was created, the stadium was moved on the map and its GPS coordinates were changed.

“The greeting card that will be sent in the coming days will obviously locate your place at the Stade Marcel-Picot.”

However, eagle-eyed fans had already seized on the blunder, with the original card quickly making waves on social media – though one supporter’s reassurance that “It’s the thought that counts” was at least in the forgiving spirit of the season.

Nancy will be hoping 2020 brings happier times on the pitch, if they may have started on the wrong foot off it.

President Jacques Rousselot said in 2016 that he was dreaming of football within three to four years – but they start 2020 10th in the second division.

They are currently managed by former player Jean-Louis Garcia. After starting the season with a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions, they have slipped down the table.

However, recent form of four wins, two draws and one defeat in their final seven games of 2019 at least suggest things may well be on the up once again.

With half of the 2019-20 season still to play, Nancy find themselves in mid-table but the French second division is a congested league this season.

They are only three points off the play-off positions, but just 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Formed in 1967, the club have played their entire history in and Ligue 2 and were most recently promoted as champions in 2016, but were immediately relegated the following season.