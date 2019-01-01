My opponents in the FKF presidential polls were never serious - Mwendwa

The federation chief says his rivals showed little interest in vying for the top seat in the December elections

Nick Mwendwa has claimed the aspirants who initially wanted to vie for the Football Federation (FKF) presidential seat were never serious at all.

Mwendwa who is set to clinch the seat for the final four-year term was declared as the only candidate by the electoral board for the post in the December elections.

“Aspirants were there but there were no candidates. I only heard people making promises they will vie for the seat on social media and even on national television but saying and doing are two different things,” Mwendwa told NTV.

“It seems to me they were never serious at all.”

Mwendwa who was elected for the first time into office in 2016 added he followed the laid down procedures when he availed himself for vetting by the electoral board.

“I presented myself for vetting as per the regulations of the new constitution. We also asked many times the aspirants to present themselves but they never showed up and that is how I ended up being the only candidate,” he added.

“But I wonder why they have decided to seek redress from the court of laws. Initially, they had sought to stop the annual general meeting but they were unsuccessful.

“I am happy I enjoy endorsement from 13 teams, eight from the National Super League and another eight from Division One. That roughly translates to 90% of support across the board.”

The FKF supremo also talked about the recent setback the federation suffered from cases involving the sacking of ex-Harambee Stars coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson.

“We have already informed Fifa that FKF has talked with the government to settle the fines. For four years we have been battling with Adel [Amrouche] in the courtrooms and it is now a clear order that we must pay him otherwise we will miss the World Cup qualifiers,” stated Mwendwa.

“We have been dealt another blow when [Bobby] Williamson also won the case against us. We have to appeal this case because we feel the amount awarded to him is too much.

“We hope we will clear all these cases so that in March next year we will engage in the World Cup qualifiers.”