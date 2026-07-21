Crystal Palace's Senegalese star Ismaila Sarr has thrown the door wide open to a move to Manchester United this summer. He publicly admitted the Red Devils are his only "dream club" after reports revealed the English club had made contact with him.

Specialist British website "TEAMtalk" broke the story on 2 July, revealing that Manchester United had held talks with Sarr's agent over a potential move to Old Trafford. The club had grown to admire the 28-year-old forward's displays for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup finals, where he scored four goals and provided one assist.

Sarr left nothing to interpretation in comments carried by Senegalese media. "My dream club? Honestly, there is only one club. I love Manchester United with all my heart, and I am one of its biggest fans", he said, laying bare his desire for the switch.

Enthusiasm aside, the forward acknowledged to the Senegalese news agency that the final call belongs to his current club. "I have a 3-year contract with Crystal Palace. It is up to them to decide. Football is my profession, and I enjoy playing it", he said.

United are already busy in the market. They have completed the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andre Santos for 85 million pounds sterling, while negotiations rumble on to land Roma star Manu Kone for 51 million pounds.

Sarr fired Crystal Palace to their historic UEFA Conference League title triumph with 9 goals, claiming the Player of the Tournament award along the way. His 20 goals across all competitions last season mark him out as an ideal backup striker to Benjamin Sesko.

Palace value the player at around 50 million pounds sterling, according to sources. United, though, will first need to offload Joshua Zirkzee to fund the deal.