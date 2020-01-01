My main target is to help Wazito FC move up KPL table – Kiongera

The experienced forward opened his account for the promoted side in the 1-1 draw against Tusker on Sunday

Wazito FC striker Paul Kiongera has revealed his main target is to help the club to move up the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

The former AFC striker signed for the promoted side during the January transfer window and was on target on his debut as they settled to a 1-1 draw against last weekend.

The goal was his first in the KPL in close to three years, the last one in the top tier coming while playing for Ingwe in 2017.

More teams

The draw enabled Wazito, who have struggled this season and already fired three coaches, to move a step up to 13th position on the 17-team table with 16 points from 21 matches.

“It felt good to score my first goal for Wazito on my KPL debut for the club,” Kiongera is quoted by the club’s official website.

“It was more important for the team because it helped us avoid defeat and also pick up a point at a very difficult ground, it will definitely help us build the moment going forward.”

Article continues below

The forward added his main aim is to help the team move up the table by performing well in the remaining league assignments of the season.

“I have not set any targets; my goal is just to keep helping the team win games. If it’s through scoring, assisting or even defending, I will give my best for the team because we want to move up in the table.”

Kiongera will have a chance to add to his tally when Wazito take on Zoo FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.