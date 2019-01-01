My main intention was to help AFC Leopards end their trophy drought – Mbungo

The Rwandan reveals why he opted to join Ingwe and also warns the club he will take an alternative route to get his salary

Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo has explained what he wanted to achieve when he signed to handle AFC .

The born-again tactician finally threw in the towel on Monday to end months of speculation about his future citing unfavourable working conditions.

In a signed statement seen by Goal, Mbungo has now revealed the reason why he opted to join Ingwe from Rwanda and has also confirmed he left without receiving four months of salary.

“I arrived with an intent to win trophies at the club as I managed in Rwanda,” Mbungo revealed in a statement obtained by Goal. “I was well aware this popular club has struggled to win titles in the past two decades.

“When I joined, the team was bottom of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League ( ) standings and we managed to achieve an 11th-place finish at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

“This season, after 14 league matches, we are seventh in the league, six points off the first position, having lost only twice and managed eight clean sheets despite the challenges.

“All this while, I have consistently engaged the management for solutions but we did not get a breakthrough. It made me wonder what was happening. For example, I remained here all through the festive season with the intent of solving this stalemate while my family is in Rwanda.”

Mbungo also revealed the entire team has not received salaries for the last four months.

“Since August, I have tried my best to deliver despite the well documented financial challenges,” Mbungo continued.

“The whole team has not been paid for an average of four months. This has forced my players to consistently skip training and get distracted but we were still required to play and deliver in these circumstances.”

Mbungo, who has been linked with a return to handle Rwandan outfit Rayon Sports, has also confirmed he will seek other alternatives to get his accrued salary paid in full.

“I wish AFC Leopards all the best in the future. I leave without a commitment or agreement on how I will get my salary arrears and wish to request management to fast track the payments so as not to force me into seeking other alternatives to recover my payment.

“I also wish to thank all Kenyans. I have been treated very well during my stay here. I will always remember this whenever I go and still open the doors for a possible return to working in .”

Assistant coach Anthony Kimani will be in charge of the team when they face Zoo FC in their next league assignment.