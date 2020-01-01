My leg injury showed me true friends – Gor Mahia defender Otieno

The K’Ogalo right-back speaks on how he struggled to treat a leg he injured while turning out for the Harambee Stars

defender Philemon Otieno has revealed the injury he suffered at the start of the season helped him to know his true friends.

The K'Ogalo right-back suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury while turning out for the Harambee Stars during the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against in Nairobi.

However, the player’s troubles started immediately after he sustained the injury as both Gor Mahia and the Football Federation (FKF) refused to support his intentions to undergo surgery, with the two parties throwing blame at each other.

After close to a month and no solution forthcoming, a desperate Otieno, keen to save his playing career, reached out to family, friends, and well-wishers to help him raise funds for the surgery.

They duly obliged.

He has now singled out his family, fans and fellow players, including Harambee Stars team-mates Michael Olunga, Aboud Omar, Joseph Okumu, Francis Kahata and Joash Onyango for coming through for him in a big way to help him raise the Sh450,000 needed to complete the surgery, which was done in September.

“This battle has come with lessons and especially to keep those close to you intact because life is full of surprises,” Otieno is quoted by People Sports.

“I thank God especially for my wife and also the Gor Mahia management who stood with me especially the chairman Ambrose Rachier. It just shows how to value people and as a professional, I will come back stronger and work for my club and family.

“When I look back, the whole episode has been tough for me because football is not only my passion but my job. The baggage and trauma are beyond the body and I had to consult and pray a lot. I had to accept and begin the journey of treatment and healing.

“It was a true test and I had to live through every single bit of it. I would say I definitely learnt a lot through the process.”

But while Gor Mahia and the FKF were blamed for neglecting the player in his hour of need, Otieno has no hard feelings.

“We have to understand it was already clear the federation had no money and explained it while at the same time, my club was undergoing financial difficulties after SportPesa pulled out," he added.

“It was a difficult time for everybody and I will not say either side did not try. The important thing is we found a solution at home and it went well.”