‘My Kakamega Homeboyz are back’ – Shimanyula claims despite losing to Tusker

The club's boss is happy with the team’s progress despite losing yet another league match, against the Brewers at home

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has explained his happiness at seeing the return of his key players despite losing 1-0 to in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

The Kakamega-based outfit, who pushed to the title last season before the league was prematurely ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, have had a rather poor start to the 2020-21 campaign and are now lying 14th on the 18-team table after managing one win from six outings.

Shimanyula has since told Goal there is no need to press the panic button yet because his six players, who missed the first five matches of the season after contracting Covid-19, were back in action against the Brewers and played very well.

“I am happy that my six players returned and played very well against Tusker,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday. “I know we lost, but we did not deserve to lose, the team played very well, we controlled even the first half but failed to convert our chances, my team is back now.

“I cannot fault my players for the defeat, they gave their best, they pushed Tusker and we even scored two goals which were disallowed for offside, I don’t think there was offside in the two goals, they were clean goals but the decision by the referee is final, we don’t have to cry because of that.

“What impressed me most is how the team played, with the return of the six players, we looked more organised and troubled Tusker very much, we were just unlucky not to get something from the fixture, we either deserved a win or a point from the game but that is football.”

On whether the team will stick with head coach Nicholas Muyoti after the poor start, Shimanyula said: “Muyoti will remain our coach, we don’t need to make changes, he has struggled with a team without regular players but now all of them are back, I am expecting a win in our next match.

“But I am working to beef up the technical bench, I need an assistant to work under Muyoti and we are talking to one already but cannot give you the name.

“We will soon unveil him, he will come in to assist Muyoti because all Muyoti needs is a push from another coach and that is why we want to employ another assistant coach to work under him.”

Homeboyz will next travel to Mombasa to take on at Mbaraki grounds on Saturday.