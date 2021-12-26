Forner Kenya head coach Adel Amrouche has shared his wishes for Harambee Stars amid reports that he is among the top candidates to replace Engin Firat.

On Sunday it emerged the tactician is among the coaches who are highly considered to be appointed as the next Kenya coach.

While speaking in a forum where he was among the trainers for coaches in a workshop held in Mombasa, the former Botswana tactician did not hide his future wishes for the national side.

"My hope is to see Kenya on top. You are not far," Amrouche said, as quoted by Nation Sports.

"I hope you find a solution to the problem that you have here in Kenya and bring the right people to the right place. When you make mistakes, you pay. That is football.

"I had a good time with the national team. What is important is that we are here to share our experiences. The only problem is that people do not remember the coaches but only the players."

The 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup winner also stated it would be good to see former players take administrative roles in football institutions.

"I hope to see a footballer taking charge of football in Kenya," he concluded.

"We have many former players now and they must be given a chance, but knowledge is key, because in football no one knows everything, we must share ideas."

For his part, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee explained the importance of the initiative undertaken by coaches in Mombasa.

"We are here to share our experiences on different football matters with upcoming coaches in Mombasa," Mulee, who resigned as Kenya coach in September 2021, said.

"I am so happy that we are able to do this. Coaches can work together anywhere because we work for one cause.

"I am very happy that my friend Amrouche is here. I worked with him as a technical director when we won the Cecafa in 2013. It is a privilege to share football ideas with fellow coaches."

Apart from Amrouche, former Gor Mahia coach Manuel Vaz Pinto is also a top candidate to take the coaching reins of Harambee Stars.