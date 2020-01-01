My Gor Mahia contract is coming to an end and I am willing to extend it - Onyango

The former Western Stima star has been a pillar for K'Ogalo's side that has dominated the local scene

defender Joash Onyango has revealed the interest to renew his contract at the club once the current one ends.

Onyango has been part of a successful Gor Mahia side and his partnership with Harun Shakava saw them win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title last season. Shakava left the club in 2019 and Onyango seamlessly worked with Charles Momanyi.

“My current contract with Gor Mahia has a few months to end. I have no plans at the moment and I am open to negotiating a new one at the current club,” Onyango told Goal.

Onyango's superb form at club level saw him earn a national team call up and was part of the team that featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. He first played for during the match against at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

An injury two days before Kenya started their campaign in the Afcon finals in ruled him out entirely.

“It was very painful to watch the tournament on the bench but there was nothing I could do,” Onyango said on the injury.

“I felt very bad and I am still disappointed by the miss. However, I am glad that we had good defenders who took over and gave their best.”

Onyango says Kenya had the chance of making progress into the knockout stages but the exit does not make him lose faith.

His and Brian Mandela's injuries saw coach Sebastien Migne pick Joseph Okumu and Musa Mohammed for defensive duties.

“There was still a possibility that we would make it to the second round and here I saw an opportunity to play but it was never to be. Having watched the tournament on the bench, I am hungrier to qualify again,” stated the centre-back.

“I believe we still have an opportunity to get back to the tournament if we do well in our matches.”

Kenya camped in for three weeks before the June-July tournament a move that generated criticism but Onyango says it was the best decision.

“Despite criticism from some quarters, training in France was a very good idea. It was warm just like in and it gave a conducive environment to prepare," he continued.

Regarding the bonus, Onyango said he has already received his dues.

“Furthermore, the bonus was very good and motivating for the players. This is the kind of money you receive once in your lifetime and it can help you to change your life completely," the K'Ogalo defender concluded.

“I will not reveal what I did with the money but it has changed my life.”

Kenya are in the race to qualify for back-to-back Afcon editions after drawing 1-1 against Egypt and Togo in their first 2021 qualifier.