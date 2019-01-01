My form can help Harambee Stars - Tusker FC striker Otieno

The lanky striker has scored seven goals in the top tier this season and is confident he can help the national team in the attacking department

FC striker Timothy Otieno states it is early to start thinking about the Golden Boot.

The Brewers have been in fine form this season and are currently placed in second position after accumulating 18 points already from their 10 league games. Otieno has been one of the key players in the Robert Matano-led side having scored seven goals in the current campaign.

Despite having a good run, the former forward says his main agenda is to help the 11-time league champion maintain the chase.

"It is too early to start talking about the Golden Boot, we are just 10 games into the season," the towering striker told Goal on Thursday.

"I have been pushing hard in every game, trying to convert as many chances as possible. We are happy to have won the game against Posta last weekend, we defended well but the main undoing is the chances we created but could not take them."

Article continues below

The Brewers skipper is optimistic about making a return to the national team Harambee Stars in the near future.

"With my form, I can definitely help the national team," the experienced Otieno concluded.

Tusker will be hosting at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).