‘My defenders look like they spent a night at KFC’ – Badoer blasts Wazito FC flops

The newcomers’ boss takes a dig at his players after the latest defeat which leaves them struggling in mid-table

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has slammed his side's defenders after the team suffered their second defeat of the season against Kakamega on Saturday.

Peter Thiongo scored a brace while Kennedy Onyango and Allan Wanga scored a goal apiece as Homeboyz humiliated the big-spending newcomers in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Machakos Stadium.

Congrats to @KHomeboyz for their win. They deserved it while our defense looked like they spent too much time at KFC. I apologize to our fans and promise we will work on making the changes needed https://t.co/IsX7nAeYFu — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) October 19, 2019

Johnstone Omurwa scored the two goals for Wazito but it was a little too late as they suffered their second defeat this season and lost their footing as far as challenging for the KPL title is concerned.

The latest defeat has seen club boss Badoer take to his Twitter account to blast the players, especially the defenders, whom he accused to have spent their night at KFC, and also congratulated Homeboyz for the win.

Badoer has also apologised to the fans for the huge defeat promising to make changes to the team.

“I congratulate Homeboyz for the win,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter.

“They [Homeboyz] deserved it while our defense looked like they spent too much time at KFC.”

“I apologise to our fans and promise we will work on making the changes needed.”

Wazito will face Posta in their next KPL clash next Sunday.